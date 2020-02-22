IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earning Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending extremely positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a media sentiment score of 4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected IBM’s ranking:

Get IBM alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.