IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $381,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.50. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

