ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ImmuCell worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.