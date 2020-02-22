Independence Realty Trust Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IRT. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

IRT stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 450,505 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 406,056 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 281,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 196,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

