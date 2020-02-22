Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILPT. Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

