ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €12.10 ($14.07) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.