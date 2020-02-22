Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Critical Analysis

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions & Support $17.57 million 6.01 $1.85 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 1.17 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions & Support has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerbridge Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.64%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions & Support 11.26% 5.71% 5.32% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions & Support beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

