Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,982 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 168 put options.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inovalon by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inovalon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.