Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

