Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

