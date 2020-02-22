Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.33 ($2.71).

Several brokerages have commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

