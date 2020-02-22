Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $297.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.03 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.11.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

