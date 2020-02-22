Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,696% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 36.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.