iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

