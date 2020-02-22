J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRY. Kepler Capital Markets raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 235.26 ($3.09).

SBRY opened at GBX 210.70 ($2.77) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.84.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

