Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $60.81 on Thursday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after buying an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ASGN by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,994,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

