Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Choice Hotels International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 199.07% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.