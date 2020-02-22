Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $52.68 on Thursday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

