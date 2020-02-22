Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€270.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €285.05 ($331.45).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €282.45 ($328.43) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €280.97.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.