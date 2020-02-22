Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $99.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 113,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

