Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

