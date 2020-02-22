Jeld-Wen Holding Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

