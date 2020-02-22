Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,113 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

NYSE JELD opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

