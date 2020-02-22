Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 138,962 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

