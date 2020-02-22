Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,413 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 741,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,057,000 after buying an additional 141,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.