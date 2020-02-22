Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,466,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $29,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.76.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

