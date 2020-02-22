Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $967,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.