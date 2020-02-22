Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6,714.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after purchasing an additional 813,747 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after purchasing an additional 392,089 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after purchasing an additional 195,821 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

