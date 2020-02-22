Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.09 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253,359 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.45% of MaxLinear worth $22,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE MXL opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $580,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

