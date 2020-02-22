Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.90 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,466 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lazard by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lazard by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

LAZ stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

