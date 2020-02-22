Jennison Associates LLC Has $26.66 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

