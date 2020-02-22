Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of Q2 worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 78,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Q2 by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.77 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Breeden sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $330,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,083.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,029 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

