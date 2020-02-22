Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,431 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after buying an additional 314,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 94.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $4,190,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 33,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $1,876,100.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,079.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 597,205 shares of company stock valued at $41,300,748. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

