Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of VMC opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

