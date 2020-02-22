Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,676,883 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,676,883 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE HDB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.