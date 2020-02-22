Jennison Associates LLC Sells 84,115 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

