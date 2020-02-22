Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241,115 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.