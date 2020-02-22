Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,650,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

