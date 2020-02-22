JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €92.00 ($106.98) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of SU opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.25. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

