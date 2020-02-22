JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 4195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JSTTY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

