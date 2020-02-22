K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.68 ($13.58).

ETR:SDF opened at €8.58 ($9.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.83. K&S has a 12-month low of €8.07 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

