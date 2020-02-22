Kaman (KAMN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

