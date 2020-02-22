Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 11,076.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

KDP opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $568,380 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

