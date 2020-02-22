KeyCorp Comments on Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of OC opened at $65.81 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

