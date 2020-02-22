KeyCorp Comments on Watsco Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $168.47 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.