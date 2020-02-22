KeyCorp Comments on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

WAB stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

