Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to be issuing its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at $1.04-1.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.04-1.10 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

