Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Trading 100% Higher

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) traded up 100% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 455,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 682,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $848,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Kilo Goldmines Company Profile (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

