Kite Realty Group Trust Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,739.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

