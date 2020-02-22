KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Media Impact Score of -1.40

News coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s analysis:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.